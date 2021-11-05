Gun and Drugs Found on 12 and 14-Year-Old Kalamazoo Home Invasion Suspects

12 and 14-year-old home invasion suspects were found with a stolen gun, drugs, and a large amount of cash.

A 12 and 14-year-old are being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on various felony charges after an attempted home invasion. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were patrolling the 1400 block of Oak Street due to an increase of larcenies and stolen vehicles in the area by juveniles on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed two juveniles walk up to what appeared to be an unoccupied home. The juveniles began to attempt to break into the home but were quickly scared off by a resident who was home.

The officers then surrounded the home during the attempted home invasion. As the suspects attempted to flee on foot, officers were able to catch and arrest both suspects in the yard of the home.

The suspects are juveniles and are only identified as 12-year-old and 14-year-old Kalamazoo residents. Once in custody officers recovered a stolen handgun, illegal drugs, and a large amount of cash from the suspects.

Both suspects were lodged at Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on various felony charges, according to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Many Michigan police agencies and communities across the country have seen not only a rise in gun violence in the last year but a rise in juveniles being involved with those crimes.