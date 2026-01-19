Popular Grocery Items You Won’t Find At Michigan Stores in 2026

Popular Grocery Items You Won&#8217;t Find At Michigan Stores in 2026

Many Michigan residents have their favorite items on their grocery lists every week. However, there are several items you may have last eaten, as they're no longer available on store shelves in Michigan as of 2026.

Several companies have discontinued food items in Michigan and the U.S. based on what's selling and what's not. But it doesn't make their losses any easier for fans, and here are a few we may have indulged in for the last time:

Cereal lovers, brace yourselves: General Mills has confirmed that three Cheerios varieties are no longer available. Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Oat Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios, and Honey Nut Cheerios Minis have all been discontinued.

According to CNN, the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) confirmed that two popular cookie varieties—S’mores and Toast-Yay!—have officially been retired after this year’s cookie season, so grab an extra box or two if you can.

It may not be an item located on Costco shelves, but Pepsi products sold at the food court will be disappearing in 2026 just the same. In fact, the process of replacing them with Coke products began in mid-2025 and was expected to be complete by fall. If you haven't seen it happen in your area yet, it's only a matter of time.

Check the list below for more popular items disappearing from store shelves.

