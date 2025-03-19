Michigan’s Grand Hotel Among Most Historic in America

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island was just named the most historic hotel in the state of Michigan. But is it?

A publication called 'Love Exploring' recently the Grand Hotel a huge honor putting it on a list with hotels like the White House Hotel in Mississippi and the Lord Baltimore Hotel in Maryland.

Love Exploring focuses not only history of this hotel but also on how the island currently operates similar to the way it did in the 1800s,

Visiting the Grand Hotel feels like stepping back in time – cars are banned from Mackinac Island so horse-drawn carriages or bicycles are the preferred mode of transport. The hotel itself first opened in 1887 and Mark Twain used it as a regular location on his speaking tours of the Midwest.

The Grand Hotel is also famous for having the longest porch in the world and it was the filming location of the 1979 movie 'Somewhere in Time.' The Grand Hotel also has an interesting characteristic that is nearly impossible to find in any other hotel. This hotel has nearly 400 rooms and no 2 rooms look alike.

I mean this as no disrespect to the Grand Hotel, but I think we're forgetting about the oldest operating hotel in Michigan that sits in the beautiful city of Marshall. The National House Inn is 52 years older than the Grand Hotel and is still doing its thing. Built in 1887, The National Inn is nearly 140 years old.

Sure, it's not as "grand" as the Grand Hotel, but it has a rich history which includes being a part of the Underground Railroad. This beautiful hotel can't be ignored.

