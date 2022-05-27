Just last weekend (May 22nd), Grand Haven, MI held their annual Kite Festival.

It's a day filled with kites, obviously, kite testing areas, kites as big as school buses, and World-famous stunt kite fliers, according to the Kite Festival's official website. Here's a glimpse of a few kites from previous years:

But, wait. I want to focus on one specific thing: the World famous stunt kite fliers. To be completely honest, I didn't even know that was a thing until today. However, I am impressed. Thankfully, someone had enough presence of mind to take a few videos:

The Chicago Fire Kite Team

First up, the Chicago Fire Kite Team who gave an incredible, synchronized performance with five delta/stunt kites:

I have so many questions. How did the lines not get tangled? How do you have that much control over a kite being powered by the wind? Yes, I'm easily amazed as I can barely get a kite in the air let alone control it to the point where I can give a performance. Bravo.

Get our free mobile app

The Windjammers

The Windjammers, on the other hand, performed with what looks like six rows of several connected delta kites:

Mesmerizing, isn't it?

The Youtube creator, Shore Me Some More, even captured several of the other kites flying that day. Here were a few of my favorites:

See the Stunning Kites from Grand Haven's 2022 Kite Festival This year's Kite Festival at Grand Haven proved to be a windy one, thank goodness. Check out a few of the most eye-catching kites featured for 2022.

The planning is already underway for 2023's Kite Festival in Grand Haven. If you'd like to attend, know that admission to the festival is free however, if you do not have a recreational passport, there will be a cost for entry to Grand Haven State Park. If you'd like to participate, you can find the Grand Haven Kite Festival's website here or find them on Facebook.

Hanging out at the beach flying a kite sounds like the perfect summer activity. But, if you're looking to take a little road trip, check out this incredible arboretum in Illinois: