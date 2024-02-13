Can’t Make It To Medieval Times? This Goshen, IN McDonald’s Is The Next Best Thing
What's Goshen got that we don't?!
Most McDonald's locations across the U.S. are pretty standard; Every now and then you see something unique like the Richland, MI location that looks more like a house than a fast food restaurant or something out of this world like the spaceship McDonald's in Roswell, NM but for the most part they're pretty cookie-cutter.
That is, with the exception of Goshen, Indiana who has an entire Medieval castle as their McDonald's!
Every now and then I'll see a YouTuber or TikTok influencer post a video about the one-of-a-kind drive-thru castle and it's definitely piqued my interest. I'm fascinated to know: how did this come to be in the first place?
According to Indiana's WKDQ and the Goshen News, the building is a Gallops Truck Stop which first opened in 2014. Located between on busy US-20 near South Bend the 23,000 foot building houses a McDonald's, Subway, mega-sized convenience store, and 11 showers.
Owner Harpreet "Monte" Singh, who operates multiple truck stops under the Gallops brand, told the Goshen News that he's always been fascinated by regal-looking buildings adding,
I wanted to do something new. It was a concept that came in my mind and I just wanted to work on it.
Now, I don't know all the ins and outs of McDonald's and franchises but I'm surprised Singh and his wife Simran were able to build such an out-of-the-box McDonald's and bring the concept to life.
Unfortunately, once you actually get inside the building it's just an average McDonald's. No jousting or goblets in sight. Get a closer look below:
