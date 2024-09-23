Michiganders are watching what they eat.

With so many recalls and advisories, in addition to health and dietary restrictions, we're more mindful of what we're eating now more than ever. Don't you agree?

The good news is whether you have a food allergy or you’re opting for a cleaner diet, gluten-free dining options are gaining popularity in the West Michigan area, from local mom and pop establishments to national fast food giants.

Now, I myself do not have a gluten sensitivity but I have plenty of family and friends that do. However, as a Type 1 Diabetic I too know the struggles of trying to locate a long forgotten, out of date nutritional guide from some dark corner of the internet. The struggle is real!

Seriously, why do these nationwide corporate chain restaurants make it so difficult to find their nutritional guides on their million dollar websites? And are they legally required to provide them by law? That's a discussion for another day.

In the past a gluten-free diet was quite difficult to maintain in mainstream dining culture, especially when dining-out; many common foods we enjoy unknowingly contain gluten. For some, that could lead to an unpleasant surprise! Fortunately for Kalamazoo residents there are many great options when it comes to gluten-free foods.

Turning to the local Kalamazoo subreddit these users share their real life experience when attempting to dine out in the area restaurant scene. Here are their local recommendations to check out the next time you choose to leave the cooking to someone else:

Kalamazoo Restaurants With Great Gluten-Free Options Here are some establishments to consider when dining gluten-free in the Kalamazoo area: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

