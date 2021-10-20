Gilmore Car Museum to Host Spooky Scavenger Hunt for Halloween

Sure, trick or treating is fun. Coming home with buckets that are overflowing with candy feels like a kind of accomplishment. But, have you ever done a spooky scavenger hunt?

For families wanting to shake things up this Halloween, the Gilmore Car Museum is hosting a scavenger hunt experience over four days.

You and your family can take part in the scavenger hunt during museum hours on:

Thursday, October 28th (9 AM - 5 PM)

Friday, October 29th (9 AM - 5 PM)

Saturday, October 30th (9 AM - 6 PM)

Sunday, October 31st (9 AM - 6 PM)

Kids are more than welcome to dress up in their favorite costumes as they explore the entirety of the museum's campus while taking part in the scavenger hunt. In total, there are 13 stops on the scavenger hunt along with fall-themed photo opportunities for the whole family including a giant pumpkin and a red carpet.

Those who follow the clues to complete the scavenger hunt will win a bag of candy and other trinkets.

Get our free mobile app

Ticket Cost

Adult tickets are $5 (plus a $1 booking fee). While children can attend this event for free, the Gilmore Car Museum is limiting that to 3 children per adult ticket. You can see more on the Facebook Event page.

Are There Any Restrictions?

As far as costumes go, the Gilmore Car Museum asks that costumes with weapons not be worn. Currently, in reference to Covid-19, masks are not required in the museum.

Tickets and all other information can be found on the Gilmore Car Museum's website.

If you're still on the hunt for things to do with the kids this Halloween, check out this list of the Kalamazoo area Trunk or Treat events:

All The 2021 Kalamazoo Area Halloween Trunk or Treat Events

10 Spooky Movies With Michigan Ties