Send us a photo of your pet in a Halloween costume and get your paws on cool prizes.

Is there anything more adorable than dogs, cats, and other furry or feathered family members dressed up in Halloween costumes? I can answer that for you...NO! There is nothing more adorable. That's why we are asking you to upload a photo of your pet dressed up in a Halloween costume. We'll sweeten the dog bowl with some pretty cool prizes. Fill out the form below, upload your photo, and click submit.

Pet-O-Ween 2023

Nominations: October 9th - October 15th

Voting: October 16th - October 30th

Results: Results will be posted around 6:30 A.M. on Halloween morning.

The winning pet will get their paws on: A $50 Gift Card to ChewMax Pet Products in Paw Paw and a $50 Petsmart Gift Card from Harvest Moon Acres.

Last year we had 17 pets participate in Pet-O-Ween and they pulled in nearly 900 votes. While we wait for the voting period to begin, please enjoy these adorable pets in costumes from Pet-O-Ween 2022 and 2021.

Pet-O-Ween 2022