The Ghosts of Kalamazoo Historic Tour will finally be returning October 22, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. for a historic walking tour of WMU's East Campus and the former Kalamazoo State Hospital grounds. The tour in the past has been a lot of fun and doesn't necessarily set out to frighten anyone, rather, it mainly aims to provide history with a twist...the weird, the haunted, and the historic stories found throughout Kalamazoo:

We’re a change of pace from the typical October haunted attraction scene. We’re not trying to frighten anyone, promise any spiritual encounters, do any “Ghostbusting”, etc. There are a TON of great and weird stories around Kalamazoo, and it’s our mission to tell them! Your ticket will be good for a 45-60-minute walking tour around downtown Kalamazoo. Tours depart the starting location every twenty minutes with the last tour leaving at 8:00 pm.

Get our free mobile app

Ticket Pricing

Tickets can be purchased here are $10 for the night in advance (plus fees), $15/night at the door if walk-up tickets are available. Walk-up tickets have been known to sell out prior to the event in the past. All together, there will be 8 tours taking place every 20 minutes starting at 6 p.m. on October 22nd. There are other events being planned for Octoberfrom JCI Kalamazoo as well, including the Mountain Cemetery Tour and another Downtown Kalamazoo Tour meeting in Bronson Park as well.

The Kalamazoo library has done an excellent job of preserving photos and locations of former buildings and residents from the early 1900's, and this tour promises to enlighten and maybe give some goosebumps along the way.