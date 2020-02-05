Get Your Drink & Doodle On With Kalamadoodle At Bell’s

Another super fun event nearby is coming up on Wednesday February 19th for those of you who have invested in the recent rage of drinking and expressing your artistic side. Bell's Eccentric Cafe is hosting Kalamadoodle, a night filled with beer drinking and artistic endeavors. Their event page continues to remain updated with more information:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Kalamadoodle is ringing in 2020 with Bell's Eccentric Café for a night of drinks, drawing, and fun! There will be everything you need to draw like a kid again; but this time, with beer! Whether you're an amateur stick-figurer or an acclaimed artist, we want you to use your imagination, meet new people, and enjoy a delicious craft beer!

NON-PROFIT SPOTLIGHT - Suggested $5 Donation

For this event, we're honored to host and raise donations for the Kalamazoo Book Arts Center! The KBAC practices, teaches, and promotes the collaborative arts of the book: papermaking, printmaking, letterpress, bookbinding, and creative writing, through preserving and employing traditional technologies and combining them with contemporary ideas and techniques to reinvigorate the collaborative arts of the book.