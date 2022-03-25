Ah, the fruits of one's labors. When you're the captain of the Detroit Red Wing, married to a beautiful woman, and making a ton of money, it can feel like you're on top of the world. And using a drone, everyone else can think so, too. WayUp Media from Royal Oak, Michigan describes itself as a "luxury real estate video company". On Thursday, March 24, they posted this video of the Zetterberg home in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

It's difficult to determine whether the Zetterbergs still have an interest in the property, as various "experts" on social media are chiming in with conflicting opinions. But it looks like this property was sold in 2009 for less than a million dollars ($850,000), which seems like a bargain, especially as hot as the real estate market is today. And it could be the Zetterbergs moved in because Zetterberg was a Red Wing from 2002 to 2018. He married Emma Anderson, a Swedish model, and TV host in 2010. They had a son in 2015.

(WayUp Media via YouTube)

As you look at the video, you see a pool, a private lake, a really fancy black sportscar...and all those windows. The interior design is quite modern, with a beautiful sleek kitchen. And in the mancave, a golf simulator.

One thing is for sure, if you're a Detroit athlete making a ton of money, they place you want to look to live is Bloomfield Township. Matthew Stafford lived there as did Pavel Datsyuk and there are others.

Ah, the lifestyles of the rich and famous Detroit athletes.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford Estate For Sale