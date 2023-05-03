Amethyst, turquoise, quarts...they're all gorgeous gemstones to keep around the house. But, are there any gemstones you can find in Michigan?

The answer is, of course!

From the mines in the Upper Peninsula to the beaches and shores surrounding the state, Michigan is rich in many types of minerals, fossils, and rocks. Since rock hunting has become a popular hobby as of late, or at least that's what my Tiktok algorithm is telling me, here are at least 5 gemstones you might find in the state of Michigan:

5 Gemstones You Can Find in the State of Michigan Whether you're a collector or just want to see what you can find, here are at least 5 gemstones you can find in Michigan

And that barely scratches the surface when it comes to minerals in Michigan. See even more from rockseeker.com and michigan.gov.

Get our free mobile app

As you plan your rock-hunting adventures around Michigan, why not throw in a relaxing river tubing trip, too?

The 10 Best Tubing Rivers in Michigan Hop in a tube and take a dip in these 10 rivers great for tubing in Michigan