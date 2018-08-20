Gear Up Kalamazoo, Fall Fun Is About To Happen

I have always wanted to try my chances at an authentic corn maze and I think I have found the perfect one to have some fun in!

In less then 6 weeks the Harvest Moon Acres Corn Maze is going to take a twist, that I can not wait to take part in!

Don't miss Flashlight Nights now EVERY SATURDAY in October until 10 PM! Come try our maze in the dark for a different twist - but be sure to bring a flashlight in case you "get lost"! Flashlights are also available for purchase.

Plus, the evening gets even better! Since I live in a townhouse it is not ever safe for me to have a bonfire in the yard (of course, I suppose it is never safe for me to light things on fire). After taking on the corn maze in the dark, you can enjoy a campfire!

You can enjoy your own private campfire! After you finish Flashlight Nights, relax out by the campfire in the country. A campfire in the fall is a great way to spend an evening or warm up on a cool night.

Haunted houses and clowns scare me but this seems like the perfect fall night with friends.

Harvest Moon Acres Corn Maze & Fun Park

18725 M-40 Highway

Gobles, MI 49055

Opens September 16th and the fun continues til October 29th

See Harvest Moon Acres From The Air

