Why Winter Planning & Pruning Is Essential for Michigan Gardens

Michigan gardeners know that pruning in winter leads to success in spring.

Many Michiganders mistakenly assume freezing temperatures mean their yardwork is done until spring, however, experts say that's not necessarily the case.

In fact, now is actually the best time to start preparing your plants for their best season yet!

Why Prune?

According to the Michigan DNR pruning is more than just chopping off old overgrowth on your trees and shrubs, it's actually a very important technique that helps improve the overall health and vitality of your greenery. But don't just start chopping away before knowing the basics.

Ensure you've got the correct equipment including pruning shears, gloves, and possibly a small saw. It's also important to research the specific type of plant you plan on pruning, as different species require different degrees of pruning. The Michigan DNR suggests:

Observe your tree; notice what needs to be cut and what doesn't

Begin pruning by cutting off diseased, dead, or broken branches

Cut any branches that may grow or rub together

Work around the tree to ensure your pruning doesn't make it lopsided

Trim off low-hanging branches

Remember, less is more

Winter actually makes the perfect time to prune your trees and shrubs as they are dormant; with no sap flowing this minimizes the after-effects and trauma of pruning. It's also a good reason to get outdoors and enjoy the crisp, fresh air!

Kevin Sayers, Michigan DNR's Urban and Community Forestry program leader says,

The best time to prune most trees is in late Winter to early Spring before growth starts...That’s January to March in Michigan

