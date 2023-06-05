In Michigan, Are You Legally Required to Stop for Funeral Processions?

An unfortunate fact of life is-- death.

We've all seen funeral processions making their way across town and have probably even been a part of one ourselves, but when it comes to the rules of the road what's the law and what's just plain common sense?

We all know the rules of the road when it comes to emergency vehicles and school busses, but are Michigan drivers legally required to stop for funeral processions?

According to Michigan vehicle code it's not only respectful to give to funeral processions the right of way-- it's the law!

Right of Way and Funerals

According to Michigan law funeral processions actually have the right of way over all other vehicles; emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire trucks notwithstanding, of course.

In fact, did you know it's actually a civil infraction in Michigan to cut through a funeral procession?

Here's how the Michigan vehicle code MCL 257.654 officially reads:

A motor vehicle forming part of a funeral procession, when going to a place of burial, shall have the right of way over all other vehicles except fire apparatus, ambulances, and police patrol vehicles at a street or highway intersection within this state

Mourners who are part of the funeral procession must display an orange flag on their vehicle with a religious symbol-- whether that be a cross, Star of David, or crescent moon and star-- and shall not have any other logos or words other than "Funeral" displayed.

Are Drivers Required to Pull Over?

No.

While you're required to let funeral processions have the right of way through an intersection, Michigan law says nothing about pulling off to the side of the road. In fact, the State of Michigan advises that,

Drivers should be appropriately respectful of funeral processions but they are not required to pull over should they see a funeral procession on the road.

