A new eatery in Grand Haven, The Fry Nation, recently opened and already there are a lot of people talking about how good this place is. The restaurant located at 13040 US-31, Grand Haven, MI, is the newest location, with the originals located in Grandville and Grand Rapids. Calvin Stewart, who lives in Grand Haven shared his experience in the Taste of West Michigan group:

This place is such a welcome surprise to the Grand Haven food scene. I've gone there two separate times now. I got the Mushroom & Onion burger with garlic parmesan fries the first time, the second time I tried the Grand Funk hotdog as well as a Brat. All of the items I got were fantastic and super flavorful. Everything is made to order and the owner is a really nice guy and makes a point to remember his returning customers. The gratitude he shows towards customers is clearly shown in his food.

Another woman added that her husband had the same experience:

My husband had the exact same thing last week and devoured it!! He said it was huge and delicious and it’s going to be a problem having Fry Nation so close to our home!!

Below are some pictures that Calvin posted of the menu board. It features French fries available with tons of different topping options, as well as different style hot dogs, burgers, chicken and desserts as well.

