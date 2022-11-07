Craving FroYo? These 4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Can Help

Do you ever wake up craving something very specific for no reason?

This morning I woke up wanting frozen yogurt of all things. And, honestly, it's been a minute since I've had it (more like a few years) so, I had no idea where to go.

But, as it turns out, there are plenty of places in the Kalamazoo area that can fulfill my random craving. If you're wanting to snack on some frozen yogurt before the weather turns chilly, check out these local spots:

1. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

This was the first one recommended to me when I merely mentioned the word frozen yogurt to a co-worker. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt has locations across the country. But, the one in our area is located on Drake Road. You can find flavors like creamy peanut butter, takes the cake batter, vegan pomegranate razz sorbet, and a lot more. See their current options on their website or follow them on Facebook.

2. Frosty Boy

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Located on Gull Road in Kalamazoo, Frosty Boy serves pizza, burgers, and soft-serve ice cream. I would love to give you an updated list of flavors but, their social media presence is lacking. Their latest post on Facebook is from 2019 and the link to their website no longer works. However, they are still open.

3. Y'OPA Frozen Yogurt

Y'OPA serves frozen yogurt along with smoothies, Italian ice, gelato, and a lot more. They do feature seasonal flavors like Apple Pie and Pumpkin pie (for Fall). Located in Portage on Centre Ave, you can order online through their website. As well, find their latest updates to flavors and more on their Facebook page.

4. Spad's Twisters

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Located in Parchment, Spad's Twisters has a few locations across the Midwest and is Midwest-owned. Anytime I've mentioned just ice cream in general in the past, someone has always brought up this spot. Besides frozen yogurt, they offer shakes, smoothies, sundaes, and a lot more with a wide variety of flavor options. A lot of their locations are seasonal, as announced on Facebook, but I didn't see anything specific about the Parchment location. Definitely double-check before visiting. Find their website here.

Want to learn how to make frozen yogurt at home? Of course, there's a Youtube video for that. See it below:

Frozen yogurt definitely feels a bit nostalgic. You know what else feels nostalgic? TGI Fridays. Did you know that there are still a handful around Michigan?

5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan Believe it or not, these once wildly popular restaurants are still around in the state of Michigan