Many Michigan residents keep frozen vegetables on hand to add a quick, healthy addition to any meal. However, officials warn Michigan residents to check their freezer for a frozen vegetable that could potentially be deadly.

Frozen Vegetable Recalled In Michigan Could Cause Serious Illness

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), frozen vegetable products have been recalled in Michigan and nationwide due to the risk of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms of listeria infection include fever, headache, flu-like symptoms, confusion, and loss of balance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The following products are included in the latest recall:

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

The products being recalled are bulk Del Mar 35-pound Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno-Pac Organic Frozen Cut Spinach, sold in 10-ounce bags. The Sno-Pac brand products were sold in retail locations across the U.S. and contain lot codes SPM1.190.5, SPC1.160.5, SPC2.160.5, or SPM1.097.5, with the following best-by dates: 7/9/27, 6/9/27, 6/9/27, and 4/7/27, respectively.

If you have one of the recalled products on hand, dispose of the frozen spinach or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A public health alert on two HelloFresh products in connection with this spinach recall has also been issued for the following meals:

10.1-ounce containers of “HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS CHEESY PULLED PORK PEPPER PASTA” with establishment number “Est. 47718” and lot code 49107 or establishment number “Est. 2937” and lot code 48840.

10-ounce containers of “HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS UNSTUFFED PEPPERS WITH GROUND TURKEY” with establishment number “P-47718” and lot codes 50069, 50073 or 50698.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray