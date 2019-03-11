Free Pet Adoptions At All Michigan Human Society Centers

If you have been thinking about adding a pet to your family, now maybe the perfect time

With spring around the corner it would be a great time to bring a pet into the home. Afternoon walks, playing ball in the back yard, or hearing the cat chirp at a bird in the window. While now you can adopt a pet for FREE!

According to WXYZ.com The Michigan Human Society posted on social media this statement...

To help ease the strain on our shelter teams as we begin to care for these dogs, we need to move as many of our adoptable animals into forever homes as soon as possible.

The organization's Board of Directors is covering all adoption fees at all adoption centers. This comes right on the heals of a bust of a dog fighting ring that involved 30 dogs. No word if that has anything thing to do with the organizations decision to practice free adoption.

If you are interested you can find out more about which animals are up for adoption, call 866-MHUMANE or visit michiganhumane.org .