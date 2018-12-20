The SPCA of Southwest MI Has The Most Amazing Cat for Adoption

Meet Fizz, he will be the most incredible pet, could your home be his forever home?

Fizz is a 4 month old Tabby that is very much a charmer! In fact he is the Prince Charming of Cats. His tail is almost as long as his body, and his personality is even bigger. This little man is a snuggler and has an adventurous side. I fully believe that Fizz would be an amazing addition to any home, this guy is so cool, and ready for adoption!

Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis

Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.

FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,

Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,

One month of free pet medical insurance,

Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.

Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…

Blankets

Gently used blankets

Towels

Gently used towels

Kitty Litter

Dish soap

Laundry soap

Bleach

Pet toys

Pet treats

ABOUT THE SPCA: