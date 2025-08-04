Free Health Fair In Battle Creek Reduces Care Barriers

Receiving health care can be one of the most difficult and stressful things that someone can go through, especially if they are someone who doesn't have insurance. First, you have to find the right place to go and hope the wait isn't too long and the cost of any services or operations you may need quickly comes into play.

Get our free mobile app

Those are just a few of the barriers that restrict many people in Michigan from getting the proper care they need to be healthy individuals. In fact, many people don't even try to find ways around these barriers and will struggle as their health slowly deteriorates over time.

Do You Need Access To Health Resources?

That's why the Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and Southwestern Michigan Urban League are coming together to provide some relief for these residents. They are teaming up to host a free health fair for the area. Yahoo reports:

The Power Up: Back to School and Better Health fair is planned for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Mawby Center, 400 North Ave., next to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. Organizers say the event is designed to help reduce barriers to care, especially for those who have experienced challenges accessing health care, including the Black population.

Read More: Medicaid Cuts Means More Expensive Health Insurance For Michigan Residents

Read More: Medicaid Cuts Means More Expensive Health Insurance For Michigan Residents

The event that is open to everyone is intended to promote wellness and connect people to resources in the community regardless of their insurance coverage or medical history.

There will be free health checks for blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, conversations with health care providers, school supply giveaways for kids and fresh produce provided by Sunlight Gardens and Farmacy.