What’s Your Favorite Food Truck in Southwest Michigan in 2022?

What is your favorite food truck in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas? Vote now.

I can almost smell food trucks in the summer air. Whether you're looking for authentic Mexican food, yummy Greek food, or fancy hot dogs, we've got it all. So, let's show our hard-working food trucks some love while we find the best place on wheels to grab grub.

Favorite Food Truck Voting Rules:

Only one vote per person/per day is allowed.

Purchasing votes, using IP changers or any other attempts to game the system will result in loss of votes and likely disqualification.

This poll is for our local Southwest Michigan audience. Therefore, votes outside of the Midwest will be removed.

For the sake of this poll we are only taking votes for favorite food trucks in the following counties: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan, and Barry.

Nominations will range from now until Wednesday, June 22nd. Voting will run from June 22nd through Thursday, June 30th. Results will be published and broadcast on the morning of Friday, July 1st.

The summary is to keep it local and fair folks. Now, get your vote in today by selecting your favorite food truck below and then clicking the vote button at the bottom of the poll. Best of luck to all of the food trucks in Southwest Michigan.

Last year Three Rivers ruled this poll with food trucks in their town grabbing the top 2 spots. In 2021, Weenie Kings, who have been in the top 2 for the last 4 years, grabbed #2 as Taqueria El Tejano made their debut on the poll by getting the most votes. While we wait to find out who this year's winner will be, you can click the button below to see the full poll results from last year.

