Nominate Your Favorite Food Truck in Southwest Michigan

Now that Summertime weather is back in Southwest Michigan, so are the food trucks. Which one is your favorite?

For this poll "Southwest Michigan" will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, and Barry. Nominations will be open until 6 AM on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024. Then, you will be able to vote one time, per person / per day on your favorite food truck. Voting will run through Monday, June 10th, 2024.

IMPORTANT: Nominations do not count as votes. With that being said, only one nomination per food truck is needed. We also ask that you do your best to give us the most accurate information and spelling possible and do not forget the city where the food truck can be found or the nomination will be incomplete. Incomplete nominations will not be counted. Now, show your favorite food truck in Southwest Michigan some love by nominating below.

(If you don't see a small nomination form above, click here.)

While we anxiously wait to vote for our favorite food trucks in Southwest Michigan in 2024, let's take a look at the top 10 from the last time we did this poll back in 2022.

Southwest Michigan's 10 Favorite Food Trucks in 2022

Skinny Kenny’s BBQ Mattawan Taqueria El Tejano in Three Rivers Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles Weenie King in Three Rivers MaMazzoni’s Italian Beef Food Truck in Sturgis Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo Motor Mouth in Kalamazoo Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus 2nd Hand Smoke BBQ in Mattawan Scott's A1 Foodshack in Kalamazoo

You can see the full poll results by clicking here.

