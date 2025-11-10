Flu And Strep Throat Cases Rising In Michigan Children

Every year during the winter months, several viruses and illnesses begin to attack humans. Most of them are common colds that can be taken care of with cold/cough medicine, rest, and water while others turn out to be more serious. We're all reminded that we should wash our hands consistently, bundle up, and cover our mouths/noses when necessary.

Being conscious of the germs we may be spreading and trying to keep ourselves as clean as possible are one of the few ways that we can individually challenge the spread of these illnesses. Two of the most common viruses to attack during this time of year are both the flu and strep throat.

The flu and strep throat have both been known to cause pain and even lead to more serious illnesses that could cause death. There is a vaccine for the Flu but there is not one for strep throat. Regardless of their vaccine status, you can protect yourself and loved one from both of these illnesses by practicing safe hygiene. Unfortunately, there are rising cases for both of these viruses amongst children in Michigan.

Doctors in West Michigan are warning families to be cautious as flu cases — especially among children — are beginning to rise. Corewell Health pediatrician Dr. Leah Peirce said that children who catch the flu are “getting sick very suddenly,” and that “the classic symptoms are fever, sometimes really high fevers, cough, stuffy nose, sore throat, [and] body aches.” Peirce also noted that strep throat is circulating right now. “The classic symptoms of strep are a sudden sore throat. You might look in the back of the throat and it looks red. There might be some white patches in there as well, and then fever,” she said. “But there are some other symptoms of strep that people don't know as much about. Sometimes it can cause a bellyache and a headache, and then it can also cause a full body red, bumpy rash.”

Read More: Thousands of Bottles Of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled in Michigan

Health officials have stressed the importance of practicing good and safe hygiene and to stay home if you aren't feeling well.