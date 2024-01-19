This Could Be Your ONLY Chance To Live In Indiana’s Historic ‘Florida House’

Shut up and take my money. Seriously.

The opportunity of a lifetime has just popped up as one of the rarest, most historical homes on the shores of Lake Michigan has just hit the market. Have you ever heard of or seen The Florida Tropical House?

Just looking at photos, if I didn't know any better I'd say this home was overlooked the ocean in some tropical paradise like say, Florida. Imagine my surprise finding out it's located just outside of Michigan City, Indiana along the Lake Michigan shoreline!

The Florida Tropical House, along with 4 other unique properties, were designed as part of the "Homes of Tomorrow" exhibit for the 1933 World's Fair in Chicago.

Side-note: can we bring back the World's Fair please?

Now, while the home no doubt looks spectacular it wasn't exactly designed to last. None of the five homes were! It's taken a lot of money and effort to lovingly and accurately restore them; The Florida Tropical House alone saw nearly $2 million in updates.

Here's the catch:

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation the properties are,

...now owned by the National Park Service (NPS) as part of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and leased by the preservation nonprofit Indiana Landmarks

So you cannot technically own this property because it's part of the National Parks system. Another caveat is you have to allow the public inside the home once per year.

Do you think the trade-off is worth it? Get a closer look below:

Historic 'Florida House' Is Actually Located On The Shores of Lake Michigan A little slice of Miami is tucked away near Michigan City, Indiana. The home was built in 1933 as part of the Chicago World's Fair's "Homes of Tomorrow" exhibit and is listed at $2.5 million. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon