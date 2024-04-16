The 5 Biggest Shortages Gripping The State Of Michigan Right Now

Canva Canva loading...

Unfortunately, food and supplies shortages have become the norm throughout Michigan recently. Not just in Michigan, but around the globe as well. However, five significant shortages continue to impact residents and businesses in the Great Lakes State.

Canva Canva loading...

The 5 Biggest Shortages Affecting The State Of Michigan

Several businesses in Michigan have been experiencing staffing shortages that have affected the state for several years. And it's not just job shortages causing concern in the state.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Teacher Shortages

According to MLive, cuts in school funding, certified teachers shifting towards administrative roles, or leaving the profession entirely have led to a shortage of qualified teachers in classrooms across the state.

Canva Canva loading...

Nursing Shortage

The Michigan Hospital and Health Association says many vacancies are from unplanned retirement, resignation, and burnout.

Canva Canva loading...

Housing Shortage

According to Michigan.gov, the state faces an acute housing shortage - worse than the national average for owners and renters. Michigan residents are experiencing a steep decline in affordability and availability.

Canva Canva loading...

Child-Care Worker Shortage

According to Bridge Michigan, almost seven in 10 child-care operators are accepting fewer children because of staff shortages. Which can force parents to stay home rather than accept income-producing jobs.

Canva Canva loading...

Road Funding Shortage

Thousands of miles of county roads are riddled with potholes in Michigan. According to CBS:

To maintain and repair all county roads in Michigan, almost $2.8 billion is needed. However, when you take the amount of money needed and subtract the money provided to the county roads, there is a $2.4 billion shortage.

Addressing these issues will require creative solutions and efforts from government, businesses, and community organizations.

12 Best Places to Live in Michigan According to Niche, these are the 12 best places to live in all of Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison