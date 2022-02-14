Who’s Your Favorite Bartender in Southwest Michigan?

Celebrate your favorite bartender in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas for making their hard job look so easy.

Nominate your favorite bartender in Southwest Michigan for 2022. For the sake of this poll, we are including Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan, and Barry counties only. These hard-working people of Southwest Michigan deal with a level of nonsense that we can only imagine, all while keeping a room full of drinking customers happy. Please tip them well and nominate them to show your appreciation.

Only one nomination per bartender is necessary. Nominations end on Sunday, February 20th. Voting run from Monday, February 21st through Sunday, February 27th. We'll announce the final results of this poll at 6:35 A.M. on Monday, February 28th.

How did your favorite bartender do in last year's poll?

5 Favorite Bartenders in Southwest Michigan 2021

#5. Lindy Wall at The Village Hideaway in Vicksburg

received 5.35% of the vote.

#4. Nicole Bailey at Wings, Etc in Portage grabs #4 with

5.49% of the vote.

#3. Zachary Nemeth at The Stamped Robin in Kalamazoo just squeaks by Nicole to grab the # 3 spot with 5.94% of the vote.

#2. Collin Willbrandt at Cricket Club in Battle Creek less than a dozen votes away from the top spot. Collin reaches #2 with 7.00% of the vote.

#1. Felicia Ames at The Sand Bar & Grill in Middleville grabs the top spot with

7.11% of the vote.

Click here to see the full poll results for Southwest Michigan's Favorite Bartenders of 2021.

A First-Timer's Guide to Enjoying a Traverse City Winery Tour Want to visit Traverse City for a winery tour but don't know where to start? This guide should help you out!