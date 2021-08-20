5 Favorite Bartenders in Southwest Michigan 2021 Results

After over 8,000 votes, the results of the 'Favorite Bartenders in Southwest Michigan - 2021' poll are here.

The job of a bartender was a tough one before the pandemic hit. During and after the pandemic proved to be very tough. From slow nights making little to no tips, to dealing with rude customers while trying to enforce their company mask policy or even state regulations; it has not been easy.

For the sake of this poll we are including Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan and Barry counties only. After a ten day nomination period followed by two weeks of voting, a third party polling app completed it's audit to remove any suspected fraudulent votes to give us these results. (You can also see last year's results below this year's poll.)

5 Favorite Bartenders in Southwest Michigan 2021

#5. Lindy Wall at The Village Hideaway in Vicksburg

received 5.35% of the vote.

#4. Nicole Bailey at Wings, Etc in Portage grabs #4 with

5.49% of the vote.

#3. Zachary Nemeth at The Stamped Robin in Kalamazoo just squeaks by Nicole to grab the # 3 spot with 5.94% of the vote.

#2. Collin Willbrandt at Cricket Club in Battle Creek less than a dozen votes away from the top spot. Collin reaches #2 with 7.00% of the vote.

#1. Felicia Ames at The Sand Bar & Grill in Middleville grabs the top spot with

7.11% of the vote.

Here are the full poll results. Congrats to all of the hard working bartenders that were nominated.

