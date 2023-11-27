Fastest Speeding Ticket in Michigan History Was Nearly 200 MPH

A couple of years ago an Ohio man driving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat broke the record for the fastest speeding ticket in Michigan history.

It was April 19th, 2020 when a Michigan State Trooper clocked a speeder going 180 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. This reckless situation happened on I-75 in Monroe County. If I'm being honest, I'm blown away that law enforcement was able to catch a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat doing 180 miles per hour at Midnight on a Sunday. But somehow, they caught him and issued a ticket.

I think we're all wondering why this guy was in such a hurry. Was he going 110 mph over the speed limit through Berlin Township, Michigan on the way to a medical emergency? The very unsatisfying answer could be found on Speedy's citation from the Michigan State Police according to the Detroit Free Press,

My fault I was speeding with another (sic) vehicle. Sorry.

The 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is serious business. The car does more than look fast, as proven by this citation. Here's a brief video showing a car similar to the one pulled over in this story.

Speaking of the citation, as far as we can tell, the driver had to pay a $180 fine. However, in the state of Michigan, any speeding infraction at 25 MPH or more over the speed limit is considered reckless driving. The penalty for that includes up to 93 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

