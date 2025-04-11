Extreme Heat And Powerful Storms In Michigan’s Extended Forecast
While the calendar says it's Spring in Michigan, the season has had a chaotic start in the Great Lakes state. And the extended forecast calls for more of the same as Summer approaches, with extreme heat and powerful storms to sweep through Michigan.
The Great Lakes state has seen below average temperatures, massive rain and ice storms that have caused significant damage, and some counties seeing several inches of snow this Spring. With Summer right around the corner, Michigan residents are urged to prepare for an intense season.
The Farmer's Almanac recently released its long-range forecast for Summer 2025, based on historical weather data, solar cycles, and meteorology. The almanac boasts an average accuracy of about 80% for its weather reports.
As for summery weather in Michigan, predictions indicate a gradual buildup to record-breaking heat. According to the almanac:
Heat will be in full force by July, with much of the nation sweltering with above- to high-above average temperatures. More long-time high temperature records may be broken this year.
And the heat isn't the only intense weather event this summer.
Summer begins on Friday, June 20, and “will arrive with unsettled to stormy conditions for most of the country,” including Michigan and the Midwest, according to the forecast. Above normal rainfall is predicted throughout the season, and we can expect more than fireworks in the sky for Fourth of July. The almanac predicts that severe thunderstorms will sweep into the Midwest, potentially threatening celebrations. However, the Great Lakes state can expect fair weather for Labor Day.
What Michiganders Should Do When Severe Weather Hits
