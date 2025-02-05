Michigan residents have endured brutally cold temperatures and heavy snowfall this winter. And the wild weather looks to continue as chaotic weather is predicted for Michigan in the latest extended forecast.

Farmer's Almanac Predicts Chaotic Spring Weather In Michigan

March is the month to 'Spring Forward,' with many residents eager for warmer temperatures and longer days. Daylight saving time begins on March 2nd, and we gain an hour. The first official day of Spring falls on March 20th.

The Farmer's Almanac recently released its long-range predictions for the upcoming season, based on historical weather data, solar cycles, and meteorology. The almanac boasts an average accuracy of about 80% for its weather reports. Michigan residents are urged to prepare for severe weather and expect winter temperatures to linger.

While most of the U.S. can expect above-average temperatures, Michigan will wait longer for a warmup. Snow will continue to fall and temps will remain chilly until April. The Farmer's Almanac says:

Snowfall is expected to continue from late February into early March. April and May will be warmer, with rainfall above normal in the east.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also predicts above-average precipitation from March to May. A relatively active severe weather season is also expected in the Great Lakes state, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

While no one can predict Michigan weather with 100 percent accuracy, some old wives' tales also give us clues on what to expect. Check out the list below on nature's predictions for any season.

