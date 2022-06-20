Family Friendly Michigan Drive-In Theaters
What ever happened to the Lansing Drive-In, or the Star-light Drive In, and what about the Northside Drive-in?
They all closed down many years ago leaving great memories of the good old days.
I used to go to the Lansing Drive-In all the time back in the mid to late '70s. Do you remember where the Lansing Drive-In used to be?
It was located on Cedar Street in Lansing and was opened back in 1948 and it closed somewhere around 1980 or 1981. If I remember correctly, it was last owned by Butterfield Theaters.
Everyone I knew back in the '70s went to the Lansing Drive-In. I even remember my parents taking me to the drive-in when I was a little kid. If I didn't like the movie, I would just fall asleep in the back seat.
It's been years since I've actually been to a drive-in theater. So where's the best place to go in Michigan to see a drive-in movie?
There are several places. One of them is the Capri Drive-In theater in Coldwater.
According to the Detroit Free Press:
Opened in 1964, with a second screen added in 1986, this is a two screen theater lot. Sound is available through AM and FM, or you can rent a portable radio on site. Was named “One of Ten Drive-Ins Worth a Detour” in 2001 by USA Today and The New York Times.
Another Drive-In movie theater that I've been to is the Sunset in Hartford. This Drive-In theater opened about the same time that the Lansing Drive-In opened back in the late '40s. It certainly reminded me of the Lansing Drive-In. The cool thing about the Sunset Drive-in, pets are always welcome.
