Most Common Eye Color in Michigan and Indiana Might Surprise You

When I guessed which eye color was the most common and which was the rarest, I was wrong. Do you think you know the answers?

After doing a deep dive into multiple surveys about eye color, I was surprised to find a couple of unexpected facts.

The percentage of people with certain eye colors in the U.S. is very different from the rest of the world.

Blue isn't the most common eye color in the United States or even the world.

There aren't specific studies or surveys for eye color by state. It is likely that each state closely resembles the U.S. with eye colors. However, blue is likely more prevalent in Michigan than in most states due to the large number of people with German, Irish, Polish, and English heritage.

Most Common Eye Colors in the United States and the World

Brown Eyes Canva loading...

U.S .: 45% have brown eyes.

.: 45% have brown eyes. World: 70-79% of people globally have brown eyes.

(U.S. stats source: aao.org).

(World stats source: Heinsight Eyecare).

Blue Eyes Canva loading...

U.S .: 27% have blue eyes.

.: 27% have blue eyes. World: 8-10% of people globally have blue eyes.

Hazel Eyes Canva loading...

U.S .: 18% have hazel eyes.

.: 18% have hazel eyes. World: 5% of people globally have hazel eyes.

Green Eyes Canva loading...

U.S .: 9% have green eyes.

.: 9% have green eyes. World: 2% of people globally have green eyes.

Gray Eyes Canva loading...

U.S .: Less than 1% of U.S. citizens have gray eyes.

.: Less than 1% of U.S. citizens have gray eyes. World: 3% of people globally have gray eyes.

If you guessed that blue was the most common eye color in the U.S., you were wrong, like me.

Leaving you with a Michigan eye joke seems like the right thing to do. What do you call a deer with no eyes? "No-Eye-Deer."

