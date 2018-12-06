Enjoy The Outdoors With Coffee In West Michigan
Escape the holidays with a unique way to enjoy coffee.
With the holiday rush in full swing, you should take a second and experience something a bit different and differently "selfie worthy". In Grand Rapids we have a coffee joint that is surprisingly different. It is the Outside Coffee Company! you can enjoy your coffee while sitting outside in an igloo!! I am not even joking! They are so new that they don't even have a web-site up, but according to their facebook page...
Outside Coffee Co is a camper-converted coffee shop parked in the community garden at Woosah Outfitters in Grand Rapids, MI. Hang in a hammock, relax in an adirondack, or plug in and get some work done at our community tables. Outlets and wifi provided. Vegan and dog friendly. Igloos are communal and first come first served, no reservations.
How extremely fun would it be to wrap up a day with a hardy brew and a great view of Christmas time in West Michigan?
Mike W. reported on Yelp.com...What a neat place. An outside coffee shop in Michigan couldn't survive into the winter..... Unless you have igloos and Christmas lights to spice it up. We love staying outside in the sub freezing temperatures, huddled in an igloo with a hot beverage.
Katy C. made her feelings known as well on Yelp.com...After seeing tons of photos from Outside Coffee Co, I finally got a chance to stop by one morning to enjoy the serene vibes found in this garden oasis tucked away in the heart of the city. Pictures don't really do it justice, so I urge everyone to check it out.
Amanda L. chimed in with her thoughts on Yelp.com With an enchanting garden and an adorable old school camper acting as a coffee shop tucked away in the corner of the park-like space, this outdoor bistro is a relaxing reprieve from the busy wealthy neighborhood. Serving basics like coffee, lattes and cold brew, they have a few other creative drink options, like my grandma banana latte (and no, it did not taste heavily like banana, more like a latte with a creamy sweet flavor)
With my Mother coming for a visit between Christmas and New Years, I think this would be a great place to visit. Plus, it will remind us of my childhood home were we often sit on the back deck and enjoy a strong up of joe!
If you are looking for more great outdoor venues to enjoy the winter weather, here are a few more places that you can step into an igloo according to Mlive...
- Hop Lot Brewing Company 658 S West Bay Shore Dr
Suttons Bay, Michigan 49682
- Fenton Fire Hall 201 S Leroy St Fenton, MI 48430
- Honcho 3 E Church St Clarkston, MI 48346
- Lumen 1903 Grand River Detroit, Michigan 48226
- Clubhouse BFD 2265 Crooks Rd Rochester Hills, Michigan 48309
- The Back Lot 425 Michigan St. Petoskey, Michigan 49770
- Rad Dad's Tacos and Tequila Bar 470 W. Western Ave. Suite A
Muskegon, Michigan 49440
- Gran Castor 2950 Rochester Rd Troy, Michigan 48083
- Fork and Pint 51 N Broadway Lake Orion, Michigan 48362
- Deadwood Bar and Grill 18730 Northville Rd. Northville, Michigan 48168
- Three Blondes Brewing 1875 Phoenix Street Suite B South Haven, Michigan 49090
- Baynes Apple Valley 5395 Midland Rd Freeland, Michigan 48623
- Hopscotch Brick Oven and Taproom 2032 U.S. 31 Traverse City, Michigan 49686
- Table and Tap 555 S Saginaw St Flint, Michigan 48502
- Griffin Claw Brewing Company 575 S Eton St Birmingham, Michigan 48009
Bundle up and have some fun this winter season tucked away in an igloo!