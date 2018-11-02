Eminem Just Bought Out A MI. Movie Theater

Who wouldn't want to spend a weekend night with Slim Shady?

If you have ever dreamed a catching a movie with Detroit Rapper Eminem, this weekend may just be your chance! Recently, Eminem was the Producer on the new movie "Bodied". According to Mlive ...

The movie, directed by Joseph Kahn -- (who has directed several of Eminem's music videos) -- is about a grad student who gets involved in the world of battle rap.

So far the movie is getting great reviews and Eminem wants to give you free tickets to the flick! Just yesterday, Eminem tweated this...

DETROIT! Come through and get #BODIED! I bought out the theater, so tickets on me for the Friday + Saturday @BodiedMovie 6:40pm screenings at the AMC 30 in Sterling Heights. First come first serve.

Free seats will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis for showings at 6:40 pm. on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at the theater.

The AMC 30 is located at 44681 Mound Road Sterling Heights

Bodied: Official Trailer * WARRING * Trailer may not be appropriate for all ages

BONUS VIDEO: Kalamazoo Spider-Man with 103.3 WKFR