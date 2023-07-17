What a great surprise for fans of Ed Sheeran AND Eminem.

I was scrolling through Tiktok, living life vicariously through others as I tend to do, when I saw a video from Ed Sheeran's recent concert in Detroit.

In the video, which you can see below, you see Ed Sheeran telling the audience that he's about to perform an Eminem cover. He gets his guitar and starts performing an acoustic version of Eminem's Lose Yourself.

As a concertgoer, you're always secretly hoping for a surprise appearance from another artist. But, it's never guaranteed, right? However, fans in the Detroit area went absolutely wild when none other than Eminem stepped on stage to take over the song. Take a look:

Even just watching it on Tiktok, I got goosebumps.

And, I wasn't alone. The comments on the above video share my sentiment. For example:

I WOULD SIMPLY DIE LIKE I TEARED UP WATCHING THIS. THIS IS A DREAM - Taylor E.

The way I would have passed out. This is a once in a lifetime experience! - Kylie G.

When I tell you Detroit was loud!! Deafening! Such a great surprise! - Haylee M.

Imagine you were in the bathroom and missed it. - Jenny A.

That last scenario would, in fact, be devastating. But, what an experience for everyone that was there.

Will Eminem Ever Tour Again?

Since he performed at the Superbowl in 2022, people have been speculating about whether or not Eminem would ever tour again.

A lot of people are hoping the answer to that is yes. And, judging by the response to his appearance at Ed Sheeran's concert, he would certainly have no problem selling tickets.

Unfortunately, I've yet to see anything official announcing future tour dates for the legendary rapper. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed in the meantime.

