Warmer weather has finally arrived in Southwest Michigan and you know what that means: farmers markets, trips to Lake Michigan, and taking in a show at the drive-in.

Several area drive-ins have already opened for the season and the last of the holdouts have finally announced their plans to follow suit. So pack up the fam, fill the cooler, and make the short drive to any of these drive-ins near the Kalamazoo area!

The first of our area drive-ins to open for the season, the Capri Drive-In had its first showing of 2023 on April 7th. Enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere and two movies for the price of one while visiting.

Admission this season is $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-11, and kids under 5 are free. Be sure to bring cash as this is a cash only business. You can tune in to the film via your car stereo or rent one from the box office for $3. Showtime is at sundown! Read up on the rules and etiquette of the Capri Drive-In here.

Already open for the season, this state of the art drive-in theater near the Muskegon/Norton Shores area boasts 4 screens! A division of Celebration Cinema, Getty charges admission per person with rates of $12 for adults, $7.50 for kids 6-12, and also offers senior/military pricing.

Pets and RVs are welcome at the drive-in and in addition to the concession stand you can also opt to have your snack delivered to your car! If you ask nicely, Getty will allow you to switch between movies that aren't paired together. As of this writing gates open at 7:30 p.m. and movies start at dusk. Check out their FAQ here.

Get ready, the Sunset is set to open the gates for their first showing of the 2023 season on Friday, May 19. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and the first feature will be the new Fast X with the second feature to be announced.

The Sunset Drive-In charges per carload instead of per person, charging $30 for admission. However, for this price you are allowed to bring your own food and drink (no glass allowed), or you can purchase your favorite movie snacks from their concession stand.

If you're not able to listen through your car stereo the theater will loan you a portable radio for free with and I.D. or driver's license. Pets are welcome too!

This drive-in, located at 28190 M-152 in Dowagiac, works alongside the Sunset Drive-In in Hartford and operates in the same fashion: $30 per car, BYO food and drinks, gates open at 7:00 p.m. with showtime at dusk! More details are available here.

