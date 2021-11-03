Did You Know Murphy Brown’s Dad is From Decatur, Michigan?

This Decatur native starred in radio programs, TV shows, and movies way back in the day.

If you have lived in Decatur, Michigan at any point, it's a guarantee that you've heard the name, Edgar Bergen. In fact, we're all so used to referring to the Edgar Bergen Building over by the water tower or Edgar Bergen Blvd, it's easy to forget where that name comes from. Before Edgar joined the circus which lead to his radio career, he lived on a small farm in Decatur. He moved with his family to Chicago at the age of 16, after his father died.

In the photo below taken in 1947, Edgar Bergen has daughter Candice on his lap with Walt Disney looking over his shoulder.

Getty Images

Bergen's true claim to fame was ventriloquism. In the photo below taken in the 1950s, James Cagney and Ronald Reagan pose with Edgar and his dummy Charlie McCarthy. Edgar's dummy Charlie was inspired by a wise-cracking Irish boy in Decatur according to a website dedicated to that dummy. After 10 years in the circus, which Edgar absolutely loved, he made a name for himself on the radio. But it was his ventriloquist act that was the main focus of his career.

Getty Images

Edgar's daughter, Candice Bergen went on to be uber-famous. She started her acting career in 1966 and is still working today. In fact, Candice is currently filming a movie called Harvest Moon while "As Sick as They Made Us" is in post-production.

Getty Images

Candice is most well known for her roles in the Murphy Brown and Boston Legal TV shows and movies such as Miss Congeniality and Bride Wars.

Check out Candice Bergen's incredible body of work on IMDB by clicking here.

You can also see Edgar Bergen's amazing body of work that ranges from 1903-1976 by clicking here.

