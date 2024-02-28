Dunkin Now Offers Coffee With Alcohol In Select MI And OH Cities

Many Ohio and Michigan residents start their day with a boost of caffeine from their favorite coffee or tea. But, Dunkin' is adding a twist to their coffee and tea as more of a 'nightcap' choice. Only a few states will get their hands on it first and Michigan and Ohio have dibs on the first sip.

Dunkin' Sees Huge Success With New Line Of Hard Coffees and Teas

According to PR Newswire, Dunkin' announced today that it will expand its Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee and Teas line. The Dunkin Spiked brand is now available in select cities in Michigan and Ohio. The company will soon expand the line into other states including Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Virginia. This comes after massive success when the line launched in the Northeast in August 2023. Dunkin' officials tell PR Newswire:

"We knew our customers would be excited about an adult twist on their favorite Dunkin' drinks, but the response was overwhelmingly positive, leading to unprecedented demand"

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea has an ABV of 5% and comes in four flavors: Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher, and Mango Pineapple Refresher.

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee has an ABV of 6% and features four signature flavors Original, Caramel, Mocha, and Vanilla.

With the new expansion, Dunkin' has also launched a contest on its website to win a year's supply of Dunkin' Coffee, Dunkin' Spiked Collection swag packs, Dunkin' gift cards, and $1,000 for grand prize winners.

