Restaurants in Michigan frequently change their menus by adding or deleting food or drink items. However, a major policy change will soon affect the price of menu items at all Dunkin' locations in the Great Lakes State.

Major Policy Change At Dunkin' Affects All Michigan Locations

Many Michigan residents start their day with a cup of coffee, and reports show that nearly half of Americans buy coffee from a coffee shop at least once a week.

Dunkin' is a popular choice in Michigan and the world as it's one of the largest coffee chains, along with Starbucks and Tim Hortons. These chains now have something else in common when ordering coffee.

Ordering coffee with certain substitutions can result in an upcharge for your coffee drink at most coffee chains. That includes a charge for substituting dairy products for non-dairy products like soy, oat, almond, or coconut milk. However, starting March 5th, Dunkin joins other major coffee chains, including Starbucks, Tim Hortons, and Scooters, to put an end to the 'milk tax'. A spokesperson for Dunkin' tells USA Today:

"This will allow guests visiting any Dunkin’ location to enjoy traditional dairy or alternative dairy options in any beverage without an additional charge"

According to Food Network, the policy may have changed to keep up with the other coffee chains or in response to customer feedback and at least one major class-action lawsuit accusing Dunkin’ of discriminating against lactose-intolerant and milk-allergic consumers by charging them extra for non-dairy milk substitutions.

