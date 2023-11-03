This gives a whole new meaning to the name Duds n Suds.

I have to say, doing laundry is probably my least favorite of all the household chores. More specifically, matching the socks that fall to the bottom of the laundry basket. It's the worst!

Seriously, I would rather rake the yard, clean the baseboards, scrub the shower-- anything is better than dealing with the laundry. However, thanks to one West Michigan man's latest business venture I think laundry day might be my new favorite day of the week!

Beer 'n Cheer

I feel like I've been saying this for years, but no one has listened until now: all laundromats should serve alcohol.

C'mon! You're just sitting there watching your laundry go around in circles anyway, you might as well soak in the moment and relax with an ice cold brew after a long day at the office. In my opinion, if you've gone so far as to gather your clothes, head to the laundromat, and do all this adulting-- you've earned lil' treat.

Thankfully, Ed Bates, owner of Duds n Suds laundromat in Grand Rapids has heard my pleas; he's now the proud owner of the only liquor license in Michigan granted to a laundromat.

Wash 'n Get Sloshed

Bates, who opened the business in 2018, tells local Fox17 he's been fighting with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for approval for a liquor license and finally got his wish.

The laundromat, which is located on Grand Rapids' southeast side, is expected to begin serving wine and beer within the next 90 days. Says Bates,

I figure, why not? If they can just relax and unwind a bit. And, some people come in here— they're doing, working from home and on their computer. So, why not be able to have a beverage and socialize?

It sounds like Bates envisions his to be a laundromat that just so happens to have a bar and not a bar that happens to be attached to a laundromat adding,

I'm not going to get a big bar crowd in here. So, I'm not gonna bring in tons of revenue but I wanted it for the clientele.

I think of it being similar to a glass of champagne when you go to get your nails done or the mimosas some furniture stores provide you with while you shop-- I have yet to verify that last one personally.

As long as everyone is "cool" this laundromat/bar combo shouldn't be a problem Emphasis on shouldn't. Are YOU a fan of this new idea?

