Last Call! Your Favorite Local Drive-In Diners Will Soon Close for the Season

Brace yourself: now that the Upper Peninsula has seen its first snowfall of the season, it's only a matter of time before we see that white fluffy stuff down here in southwest Michigan.

Winter's imminent arrival means some of our favorite activities will go away until spring which includes making a pit stop at some of your favorite local drive-in diners. Plan accordingly! The following drive-ins have announced their final dates of operation for the 2022 season:

The Root Beer Stand - Kalamazoo (Oct 22)

The Kalamazoo landmark, which has been serving American hot dogs and old-fashioned root beer since the 1960s, has announced both of its root beer stands will close on Saturday, October 22. Visit them on Westnedge Ave. or Portage St. before then!

I may be biased since this was my first job when I was a teen growing up in Allegan, but in my opinion, Corky's has the best olive burger around! To be fair, Corky's has been voted "Best Burgers in West Michigan" 4 years in a row.

Open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, be sure to stock up on their homemade chili or root beer before they close their doors on Sunday, October 30.

Red's Root Beer - Paw Paw (Oct 30)

Red's has been "serving you with a smile since 2010" and was one of the first to open for the season on March 1 of this year. Red's spent the summer slinging footlong Coney dogs and hosting classic car shows, but their location near the I-94 interchange in Paw Paw will go dark on Sunday, October 30 according to their Facebook page.

If you're reading this it's already too late. Short's closed for the 2022 season on October 13. Disappointing, I know! However, you're still able to get some of your favorite Short's staples at the nearby Lamplighter Bar as they're both under the same ownership umbrella. Check out their hours and menu here.

