Dreamhouse or Dollhouse? Victorian Mansion For Sale in Marine City, MI

Actually, it's called the "Heather House".

Built in 1885 this Victorian-style home has been on the market for over a year! Essentially a real-life doll house the enchanting estate is too stunning to sit empty. What gives?

Get our free mobile app

Located just steps from the shores of the St. Clair River and Canada, this three-story property was converted into a successful bed and breakfast operation in 1991. The new owners could choose to continue welcoming guests into their home or keep it all to yourself!

Mike Kuligowski/Signature Sotheby's International Realty/Zillow Mike Kuligowski/Signature Sotheby's International Realty/Zillow loading...

For what it's worth, I'd choose the latter.

Just from looking at the parlor alone, imagine all the fun you'd have with your friends hosting an afternoon tea party or girls night. This property is absolutely giving The Secret Garden and Anne Of Green Gables vibes and I'm here for it-- move over, Barbie!

Mike Kuligowski/Signature Sotheby's International Realty/Zillow Mike Kuligowski/Signature Sotheby's International Realty/Zillow loading...

Would you continue to operate this property as a B&B or would you convert it back into a single-family residence? Get an inside look below:

Enchanting Marine City, MI Mansion is a Real Life Dollhouse 409 N Main St, Marine City, MI

Check out the Downtown Kalamazoo Zoo Animals After Their Recent Facelift A few animal statues in the Downtown Kalamazoo area recently got a fresh coat of paint with a creative twist. What an upgrade