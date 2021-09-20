I've just discovered what might be the most terrifying experience you could ever imagine, and it's happening right here in Kalamazoo. Dreadshow, an 18+ horror experience is promising to be unlike anything you've ever experienced in a haunted house, because it isn't one. They make no bones about this experience being incredibly disturbing:

This is not a haunted house; there are no clowns, no animatronics, and no laser swamps. DreadShow depicts a dark, real-life journey in which guests will not only encounter evil forces prowling just beyond the veil, but also the horrors of the human condition. This 75 - 90 minute immersive theatrical experience is for guests 18 years of age and older. Please note that this will be a highly interactive experience where your words and actions play a role in the story.

All guests will be asked to sign a waiver upon entering the home, belonging to the Alden family. Neither late nor early entry will be permitted, and guests who arrive later than their scheduled ticket time will not be admitted, and will not receive a refund. Here are just SOME of the things you'll experience during this soiree:

Simulated interactions with the occult and the supernatural,

Mention of sexual assault,

Mention of drugs and alcohol,

Mention of pregnancy loss,

Simulated use of guns and other weaponry,(Non-lethal/working)

Depictions of suicide and self-harm,

Depictions of graphic violence and death

Because of the extreme nature of the show, there are many people who should not be attending this experience, which they've detailed on their site. Dreadshow runs October 19th through Halloween and tickets are $63.

