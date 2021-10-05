How You Can Help Raise Domestic Violence Awareness in Kalamazoo

The month of October contains a surprising amount of National Awareness campaigns. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National Depression Education and Awareness Month, even National Biscuit Month.

It's also National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It's unfortunate that in the United States an average of 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some sort of physical violence from an intimate partner according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

In light of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA of Kalamazoo is hosting a series of events to not only raise awareness but to honor those who have been affected by domestic violence. They're inviting the community to participate.

Here are the upcoming events:

Solidarity Wall On October 9th from 9 PM to 12 AM , WMU and Kalamazoo College are partnering to create an art installation to raise awareness about domestic violence. Community members are invited to place their handprint on a canvas to stand in solidarity with those that have been a victim of domestic violence. Escorts will be available to those who need them.

The Day of Purple October 21st has been marked The Day of Purple. Women have worn the color purple for a number of different reasons over the years including during the march for equal rights in 1978. On the 21st of October, all you're asked to do is wear purple and perhaps share a picture of yourself on social media explaining why raising awareness about domestic violence is important to you.

ONEplace Domestic Violence Presentation On October 27th from 10 AM - 12 PM , the YWCA will be making a presentation about domestic violence including the differences between healthy and abusive relationships, different forms of intimate partner violence, and how people can help themselves and others from ONEplace via zoom. Registration is required which you can do here.

Walk for the Voiceless On October 30th at 2 PM , a walk will be held to honor and acknowledge the voices that have been silenced by the injustices like domestic violence, bullying, gun violence, and more. It's open to the public and will be taking place at 447 W. North Street in Kalamazoo.



No one should have to face violence from someone they loved or deemed to be safe. The more we bring awareness to it, the more people will feel comfortable coming forward.

Any other information about these future events can be found on the YWCA's website or Facebook page.

