Dollar Tree Confirms Big Changes Affecting All Michigan Locations

Dollar Tree stores in Michigan provide shoppers with big savings on daily essentials, party supplies, home goods, and food items. With most items being $1, it's easy to walk out with several bags of items you would pay more for at other stores. But, Dollar Tree is now confirming big changes are coming to stores that will affect Michigan shoppers soon.

Major Changes Affecting All Michigan Dollar Tree Stores Coming Soon

Dollar Tree stores have been a beloved spot for Michigan shoppers for years. And while prices have risen from their 'Everything's $1' beginnings, it hasn't hurt shoppers' wallets too much with the price cap set at $5. In thousands of Dollar Tree stores, you’ll find $3, $4, and $5 frozen and refrigerated items, pet items, snacks, and personal care items. But, that will soon be changing along with other major changes recently announced by the company.

The good news is that Dollar Tree will be adding new products to Michigan stores, but the bad news is, there will be a price rise as well. Some items might cost as much as $7. According to Kiplinger, the price hike will affect all Michigan stores starting in June. Items impacted are in the food, pet, and personal care categories.

The price hike announcement comes after Dollar Tree recently announced that the company will close nearly 1,000 of its Family Dollar stores after they underperformed in 2023. However, only 30 Dollar Tree stores will close over the next several years.

