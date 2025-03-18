Many big brand companies in Indiana have announced closures due to bankruptcy, closing underperforming locations, or going out of business for good. One of the largest retailers in the Hoosier state is closing nearly 100 stores.

Major Retail Chain In Indiana Shutting Down Nearly 100 Stores

Several brands in Indiana such as Party City, Big Lots, and Macy's are closing their brick-and-mortar stores citing losses due to inflation and online sales. A popular discount retailer with nearly 700 locations in Indiana is starting to feel the impact of an unexpected shift in customer behavior.

Get our free mobile app

Dollar General is closing 96 stores nationwide sometime in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, company officials said this week in an earning report. Dollar General's CEO says that the discount store has seen fewer shoppers because of their 'worsened' financial situation:

“Our customers continue to report that their financial situation has worsened over the last year as they have been negatively impacted by ongoing inflation,” said Vasos. “Many of our customers report that (they) only have enough money for basic essentials, with some noting that they have had to sacrifice even on the necessities.“

Vasos also discussed how the tariffs Donald Trump imposed on imported goods will cause a price hike in Dollar General products, making them even more unaffordable.

Canva Canva loading...

Dollar General shut down 27 stores in January. At the time, the company said it would open 575 new stores in the U.S. in 2025. Dollar General closed 117 stores last year and 105 the year before. The company has not yet specified which stores it plans to close.

Major Retail Chains In Indiana Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson