Once again, the United Kennel Club's Premier National Dog Show is making its way to Kalamazoo.

This is a chance for the public to witness the spectacle of thousands of dogs participating in things like dock jumping, precision courses, agility, and high-flying athletics.

About the Event

This three-day event kicks off on Friday, June 16th at 9 am. However, at 4 pm you can check out the brand new Pups & Trucks. This will be free to attend and will feature food trucks, dog sports demonstrations, and an appearance by the Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 unit. The event goes until 8 pm

The schedule for Saturday and Sunday is the same, 9 am to 4 pm.

The cost is $5 per vehicle Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm. But, again, the Pups and Trucks event on Friday night is free to attend.

You're allowed to bring foldable chairs for spectating. However, the UKC asks that all four-legged friends stay home.

All of it is happening at the Kalamazoo County Fairground & Expo Center at 2900 Lake St, Kalamazoo.

This event goes on rain or shine so, if you love seeing dogs having the time of their lives, make plans to check out the United Kennel Club's Premiere National Dog Show this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (6/16-6/18).

Learn more about the event and UKC on their website.

