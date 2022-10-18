'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.

However, like many of life's simple pleasures, a day at the cider mill is more enjoyable when your furry friend is able to tag along. But which cider mills are considered to be dog-friendly?

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking to sip some cider with your four-legged companion, here is a list of cider mills throughout southwest Michigan where dogs are welcome!

Virtue Cider - Fennville

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Nestled between Fenn Valley Vineyards and Modales Wines, Virtue Cider sits on nearly 48 acres just off 62nd Street.

I visited over the summer for some hard cider samples, but I know the Virtue experience will be just as festive for Fall as it's outfitted with a firepit and greenhouse rentals during colder months. Their website says they are both "pet and family-friendly".

Make sure you take a walk along their trails to view the pigs!

VerHage Cider Mill - Kalamazoo

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

VerHage is a must-visit destination during the fall! The VerHage family started their cider mill in 1962 and uses a vintage cider press that's over 125 years old. On weekends you can watch their cider-making demonstrations and even snag a free sample.

Reddit user u/weirdcunning says, "I checked with them and they said dogs are allowed but not in the stores or under the trees for regulation reasons."

Corey Lake Orchards - Three Rivers

Photo by Natalie Grainger on Unsplash Photo by Natalie Grainger on Unsplash loading...

This family-run orchard began in 1959 and is run by the Hubbard daughters, Beth and Brenda, to this day. Their cider is even still squeezed on their original cider press, one of the few remaining rack and cloth type presses in Michigan!

Corey Lake offers a variety of fresh apple cider, hard ciders, and even has its own brandy.

Says the orchard's website:

We love dogs too! Especially well-behaved, socialized dogs, but please keep them on a leash and pick up after them.

Dogs are also not allowed in the food retail areas, brandy distillery, u-pick areas, or during various large-scale group events. Find more details here.

10 Spots In Kalamazoo With The Best Fall Colors Nature Preserves, Trails, and Parks in Greater Kalamazoo with great scenery, amazing nature, and an amazing array of fall colors!