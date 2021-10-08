8 Delicious Fall Destinations for U-Pick Apples, Cider and Donuts in the Kalamazoo Area
Football, bonfires, hayrides, fresh picked apples, cider & donuts and pumpkin spice everything are some of the best things about Fall.
8 Delicious Fall Destinations for U-Pick Apples, Cider and Donuts in the Kalamazoo Area
Get your fall favorites direct from the farm at these 8 Kalamazoo-area orchards
Get our free mobile app
Michigan Fall Activities You Don't Need to do in Michigan
We always talk about how beautiful a Michigan fall is, let's get real though...there's NOTHING to do when you really think about it. (Please note every single ounce of sarcasm in this list)